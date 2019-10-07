Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mother arrested on suspicion of killing 48-year-old daughter

SAITAMA

Police in Asaka, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 72-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 48-year-old daughter.

According to police, Taeko Katsumata called 110 at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday and said she had strangled her daughter Tomoko.

Police rushed to the house and found Tomoko lying on her back in her bedroom. Her mother was quoted as saying she used a cord to strangle her.

Katsumata and her daughter lived by themselves, police said. She told police she was worried that if she died before Tomoko, her daughter wouldn’t be able to manage by herself.

The mother made a decision for her adult daughter instead of letting the adult daughter try to take care of herself. Repugnant.

