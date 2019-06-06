Mother arrested over attempted murder of 11-year-old son

Police in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, said Thursday they gave arrested a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she hit 11-year-old son with a hammer.

According to police, Eri Shiribiki hit her son on the head with a hammer in the bathroom at their home at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. She also stabbed him in the stomach and buttocks.

The boy ran out of the house to a neighbor and said his mother had attacked him. The neighbor called 110.

The boy was taken to hospital with ahead injury and his condition was stable on Thursday, The boy lives with his mother, 9-year-old brother and 41-year-old father who had not returned home from work at the time of the incident. The 9-year-old boy was not harmed.

Police said Shiribiki has admitted to the charge but said she has so far given not motive for attacking her son.

© Japan Today