crime

Mother arrested over attempted murder of 3-month-old son

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to strangle to death her three-month-old son.

According to police, Chie Yamashiro is accused of strangling her son with a cell phone battery recharger cord at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday at her father’s home in Higashinari Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Yamashiro’s father found his grandson unconscious when he returned home from shopping and called 119.

The baby was taken to hospital where doctors said his life was not in danger. 

Police said Yamashiro has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she didn’t have confidence that she could raise a child. She lives with her husband and son elsewhere and was spending a few days visiting her father.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

