Mother arrested over death of 3-year-old daughter whose legs were broken

SAITAMA

Police in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture, have charged a 31-year-old unemployed woman with parental neglect resulting in the death of her three-year-old daughter.

According to police, Nana Nagano neglected to get medical attention for her daughter Saki who suffered fractures to both her legs after being abused in December 2021, Kyodo News reported. Nagano is also accused of hitting Saki’s face on Dec 23.

Saki was taken to hospital on Dec 29 when she died due to a brain injury. Doctors notified a child welfare center about a case of possible child abuse after finding that Saki’s legs were fractured, as well as bruises on her face.

At the time, Nagano worked part-time at a karaoke parlor. Her 37-year-old boyfriend was also living with her and Saki. Police believe the abuse started when he moved in at the end of November. They allege that Nagano and her boyfriend knew that Saki’s legs had been injured but refused to take her to a hospital. It wasn’t until she lost consciousness on Dec 29 that they called for an ambulance.

Nagano and her boyfriend were both arrested in January on suspicion of abusing Saki. However, the man died in an apparent suicide while in a detention facility in Saitama Prefecture.

On Tuesday, police changed the charge against Nagano from assault to parental neglect resulting in death.

Rest in peace little one, I hope justice will be served.

What can you say to an article like this? Child abuse and neglect resulting in death and a suicide. Thinking about the suffering of the little girl with broken legs and a brain injury just makes me want to cry.

