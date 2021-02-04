Mother arrested over death of 3-year-old son

Police in Uki, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of causing the death of her three-year-old son.

Yuki Saito, a truck driver, is accused of punching her son Aoto in the abdomen, causing him to fall down and hit his head at their home at around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbu reported. Saito’s mother was visiting her at the time but was in another room. She called for an ambulance after noticing that her grandson had lost consciousness.

Aoto was taken to hospital where doctors said he had suffered an acute subdural hematoma from internal bleeding in the brain. He did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead on Thursday night.

Hospital staff contacted police and informed them that Aoto might have been subjected to abuse. Police said Saito has admitted to hitting her son and quoted her as saying, “I became frustrated and hit him because he wouldn’t listen to me.”

Police said Saito, who is a single mother, contacted a child welfare center for advice on child-rearing in the past. A child welfare official had been visiting the home from time to time but said there had been no signs of child abuse.

