Mother arrested over death of 7-year-old daughter had consulted with authorities in 2019, 2021

Police in Nakatsu City, Oita Prefecture, say that a 40-year-old woman who has been arrested on suspicion of killing her seven-year-old daughter had consulted police and a child welfare center about psychological abuse of her daughter in 2019 and 2021.

At a news conference on Tuesday, police revealed further details about the death of Ichika Ureshino whose body found at her mother’s apartment early Monday morning, NHK reported. Yoko Ureshino called 110 at around 7:30 a.m. and said she had killed her daughter. Police said Wednesday that an autopsy revealed the girl had been strangled to death.

Yoko and her daughter lived alone, police said.

Police first notified the child welfare center in August 2019 after the mother told them Ichika had suffered psychological abuse. Yoko told police she had been experiencing trouble with another man, and her daughter had witnessed domestic violence at home. Staff from the child consultation center later met with Ichika, but could not find any signs of physical or psychological abuse.

In September 2021, Yoko contacted police again, saying that she didn’t know how to raise her child. She also consulted with staff at the local child welfare center about her difficulties, bit no further action was taken.

