Mother arrested over death of newborn child

A 29-year-old woman in Matsumoto City, Nagano Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of parental neglect resulting in the death of her newborn son last month.

According to police, Nana Kaneko, a restaurant employee, gave birth in her house sometime on Dec 27, Fuji TV reported.

Kaneko was admitted to the hospital on the same day claiming she was ill. Noticing that she had just delivered a child, the hospital waited until she had recovered and notified police on Jan 6. Police found the infant lying dead on a bed in Kaneko's house on Jan 7.

Police have not said whether Kaneko, who was arrested Thursday, admits to letting her baby die or not.

