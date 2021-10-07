Mother arrested over murder of 21-year-old disabled daughter

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 21-year-old disabled daughter.

According to police, Michiko Yamaguchi has admitted to killing her daughter Kaoru by strangling her with an electric appliance cord as she slept at around 10 a.m. at their house on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Yamaguchi lived with her daughter and her son. When her son, who was away on Wednesday, returned home on Thursday morning, Yamaguchi told him what she had done. He then contacted police. Police went to the house and found Kaoru dead, lying on her futon.

Yamaguchi was quoted by police as saying that ever since her husband died last month, she had become distressed and worried about Kaoru’s future. She also told police that she wanted to die, too, but couldn't go through with it.

