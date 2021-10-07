Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother arrested over murder of 21-year-old disabled daughter

4 Comments
KANAGAWA

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 21-year-old disabled daughter.

According to police, Michiko Yamaguchi has admitted to killing her daughter Kaoru by strangling her with an electric appliance cord as she slept at around 10 a.m. at their house on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Yamaguchi lived with her daughter and her son. When her son, who was away on Wednesday, returned home on Thursday morning, Yamaguchi told him what she had done. He then contacted police. Police went to the house and found Kaoru dead, lying on her futon.

Yamaguchi was quoted by police as saying that ever since her husband died last month, she had become distressed and worried about Kaoru’s future. She also told police that she wanted to die, too, but couldn't go through with it.

4 Comments
Well, she won't have to worry about Kaoru's future any more. Her future may be somewhat different too.

If tempted to kill your kids, just call social services. They will take them off your hands.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

As I wrote before, if you never had had a handicapped relative to take care of, then you have no clue as to what to say about it. It is called empathy. Empathize with them.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Agree 100% with ShinkansenCaboose comment....people who haven't experienced caring for a heavily disabled relative have no idea how taxing it is both mentally and physically. This case is tragic all around...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Shinkansen

I don’t have a disabled family member nor do I know what it takes to take care of one but I do know this; murdering one is never the answer.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

