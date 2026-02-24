Mother, boyfriend arrested for abandoning her 8-year-old son in mountains ‘to discipline him’

A 28-year-old woman and her 28-year-old boyfriend have been arrested on suspicion of abandoning her 8-year-old son in the mountains of Mishima City, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The two are accused of conspiring to abandon the boy in the mountains at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, TV Asahi reported. Police have not disclosed whether the two have admitted to the charge, but the man reportedly stated that he did it "to discipline the child."

According to police, the two decided to temporarily abandon the boy in the mountains as a form of discipline because he would not listen to them and do as he was told.

The boy sought help at a nearby camping facility about an hour after he was left behind. A staff member at the facility called 110, reporting that a boy was in their care.

The boy’s mother and her boyfriend went back to the spot where they had left him but when they couldn’t find him, they contacted the police. They were arrested later Sunday after the boy's safety was confirmed.

The boy was not injured. The distance from where he was abandoned to the camping facility is approximately one kilometer, and according to those involved, the boy looked anxious when he was rescued.

Police said they are investigating whether the boy has been subjected to abuse at home.

