Mother, boyfriend leave 3-year-old daughter with severe burns at home while they play pachinko

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 22-year-old woman and her 21-year-old live-in boyfriend on suspicion of neglect after they left her three-year-old daughter suffering from severe burns at home while they went out to play pachinko.

According to police, the mother, Kaho Hashimoto, and her boyfriend, Satoshi Tanaka, have been charged with failure to seek medical treatment after Hashimoto’s daughter sustained severe burns in Monday.

Police said that Hashimoto has denied abusing her child and was quoted as saying, “I mistakingly turned on the hot water while giving her a shower” at around noon on Monday.

Hashimoto and Tanaka then left the girl alone in their apartment and went out to play pachinko. A neighbor noticed the little girl’s five-year-old brother wandering outside, saying his sister was hurt and his mother wasn’t home.

The neighbor contacted police who came to the apartment and found the girl, semi-conscious, with a plastic wrap covering her burns. Police said the girl will require three months in hospital. Police said a medical examination indicated the burns were more severe than might have been caused by hot water and that they may have been inflicted over a period of more than one day.

