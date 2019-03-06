Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother, boyfriend leave 3-year-old daughter with severe burns at home while they play pachinko

1 Comment
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 22-year-old woman and her 21-year-old live-in boyfriend on suspicion of neglect after they left her three-year-old daughter suffering from severe burns at home while they went out to play pachinko.

According to police, the mother, Kaho Hashimoto, and her boyfriend, Satoshi Tanaka, have been charged with failure to seek medical treatment after Hashimoto’s daughter sustained severe burns in Monday.

Police said that Hashimoto has denied abusing her child and was quoted as saying, “I mistakingly turned on the hot water while giving her a shower” at around noon on Monday.

Hashimoto and Tanaka then left the girl alone in their apartment and went out to play pachinko. A neighbor noticed the little girl’s five-year-old brother wandering outside, saying his sister was hurt and his mother wasn’t home.

The neighbor contacted police who came to the apartment and found the girl, semi-conscious, with a plastic wrap covering her burns. Police said the girl will require three months in hospital. Police said a medical examination indicated the burns were more severe than might have been caused by hot water and that they may have been inflicted over a period of more than one day.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Something about single mothers and the crazy guys who date them...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

Two Years On, ‘Premium Friday’ is Still a Laughing Stock

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Japan’s Girls’ Day Celebration

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Urahara: The Best Of Harajuku’s Hidden Backstreets

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Shrines & Temples

The Mummy at Churen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Movies Based on Japanese Anime and Video Games Coming in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL