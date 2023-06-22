Mother, boyfriend who filmed themselves abusing her 3-year-old son before his death go on trial

A 24-year-old woman and her 25-year-old boyfriend went on trial Thursday, charged with fatally abusing her three-year-old son in August 2021 at their home in Settsu, Osaka Prefecture.

In the opening session at the Osaka District Court, Takumi Matsubara pleaded not guilty to murder. He was followed in the afternoon by his girlfriend, Juki Niimura, who also pleaded not guilty to killing her son Orito, Kyodo News reported. Both defendants admitted abusing the child but denied intent to kill.

Prosecutors said that Matsubara and Niimura filmed themselves abusing Orito and making jokes about it before the child died after being scalded with hot water.

Police arrested Niimura after finding videos on her smartphone, which showed Niimura hitting her son repeatedly with a pillow on June 20, 2021. She and Matsubara can also be heard laughing as the child cries, prosecutors said. In another video filmed the same day, Matsubara is seen punching and slapping Orito’s face.

Matsubara was arrested on Sept 22, 2021, on suspicion of scalding Orito to death with hot shower water at their apartment on Aug 31.

After his arrest, Matsubara told police he and Orito were only playing in the shower together. He said he stepped out of the bathroom to set the shower water temperature higher and found the boy collapsed when he returned.

In May of that year, Niikura consulted the local government in Settsu about Matsubara allegedly abusing Orito, but the city's consultation center concluded the situation at the time did not require any protective measures for the child.

