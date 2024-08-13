 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother, child hit by car on pedestrian crossing; driver arrested

0 Comments
YAMANASHI

A 44-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter were hit by a car while walking on a pedestrian crossing in Minami-Alps City, Yamanashi Prefecture on Monday, leaving the mother in a critical condition.

Police arrested Junichi Akiyama, 55, on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting injury, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to the Minami-Alps Police Station, the incident occurred at around at 4:10 p.m. on Monday. Miho Okamoto, a part-time worker from  Fujinomiya City, Shizuoka Prefecture, and her daughter were hit by a car coming from the left as they crossed the road.

Police said the mother remained in a critical condition Tuesday with severe head injuries. Her daughter suffered an injury to her forehead.

Police said the incident occurred on a straight road with one lane in each direction, at a crosswalk without traffic lights.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Musashi Japan: Reinventing Japanese Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Budget Travel Tips For Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Noboribetsu Jigoku Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

How to Ask for Time Off Work in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Food Factory Tours In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Kanmon Straits Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding Your TEPCO Electricity Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Scary Stories: 7 Japanese Tales That Will Chill You To The Bone

Savvy Tokyo

Kameoka Hozugawa Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel