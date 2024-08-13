Mother, child hit by car on pedestrian crossing; driver arrested

A 44-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter were hit by a car while walking on a pedestrian crossing in Minami-Alps City, Yamanashi Prefecture on Monday, leaving the mother in a critical condition.

Police arrested Junichi Akiyama, 55, on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting injury, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to the Minami-Alps Police Station, the incident occurred at around at 4:10 p.m. on Monday. Miho Okamoto, a part-time worker from Fujinomiya City, Shizuoka Prefecture, and her daughter were hit by a car coming from the left as they crossed the road.

Police said the mother remained in a critical condition Tuesday with severe head injuries. Her daughter suffered an injury to her forehead.

Police said the incident occurred on a straight road with one lane in each direction, at a crosswalk without traffic lights.

