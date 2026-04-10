Mother, daughter each had more than 10 stab wounds in their head and neck, police say

Police investigating the murders of a 76-year-old woman and her 41-year-old daughter at their apartment in Izumi City, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday, said the two had been relentlessly stabbed, with each having more than 10 stab wounds in their head and neck.

According to police, a male relative who received a call from the daughter's workplace saying she hadn't shown up for work, went to the apartment at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the bodies, Jiji Press reported. He called 110 and said the women, Kazuko Murakami and her daughter Yuka Murakami, were collapsed on the floor, bleeding from multiple wounds.

Both victims were in their sleepwear. Autopsies estimated the time of death at around 4 a.m.

Kyodo News reported that Kazuko was found in the living room, while Yuka's body was near the kitchen. No weapon was found in the apartment.

The entrance to the apartment was left unlocked, police said.

Police said that the dashcam in Yuka’s car indicated that she returned home at around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. She was a social worker.

On Friday, police divers searched a nearby pond for the murder weapon. They also used an underwater drone.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to see if anyone came near the first-floor apartment during the night.

© Japan Today