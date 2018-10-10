Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother, daughter killed in crash; truck driver arrested

2 Comments
SHIZUOKA

A 59-year-old woman and her 35-year-old daughter were killed after their car was hit by a truck driven by a 43-year-old man on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Police said the truck driver, Seiji Ohara, from Takashima in Shiga Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Ohara’s truck rear-ended the car driven by Yu Mochizuki, sending it into another truck in front of it. Mochizuki and her mother Masayo, who was in the front passenger seat, suffered extensive injuries and were taken to hospital where they died late Tuesday.

The accident occurred on a curve. Ohara was quoted by police as saying he took his eyes off the road in front of him for a few seconds.

2 Comments
Another one.

According to recent studies Australian drivers are engaged in some type of distracting activity while they are driving 45% of the time they are behind the wheel. American drivers are distracted 50% of time. From casual observation over the past couple years biking to work I’d say Japanese drivers are no different. Very scary.

https://www.smh.com.au/national/candid-camera-what-drivers-are-really-doing-behind-the-wheel-20181004-p507sj.html

