Mother dies, 7-year-old daughter injured in leap from building

A woman in her late 30s died and her 7-year-old daughter was injured in what police believe was a murder-suicide leap from an apartment building in Tokyo.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:40 p.m. Friday at a 10-story apartment building in the Tokyo suburb of Tama, Sankei Shimbun reported. A passerby called 110 and said that two people had fallen from the building.

The woman and her daughter were rushed to hospital. The mother was declared dead on arrival, while her daughter remained in a serious condition on Saturday.

Police said that they found the shoes of the woman and her daughter and a rucksack on the building rooftop. On the woman’s cell phone, there was a farewell message to a friend.

© Japan Today