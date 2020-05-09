Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother dies, 7-year-old daughter injured in leap from building

1 Comment
TOKYO

A woman in her late 30s died and her 7-year-old daughter was injured in what police believe was a murder-suicide leap from an apartment building in Tokyo.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:40 p.m. Friday at a 10-story apartment building in the Tokyo suburb of Tama, Sankei Shimbun reported. A passerby called 110 and said that two people had fallen from the building.

The woman and her daughter were rushed to hospital. The mother was declared dead on arrival, while her daughter remained in a serious condition on Saturday.

Police said that they found the shoes of the woman and her daughter and a rucksack on the building rooftop. On the woman’s cell phone, there was a farewell message to a friend.

1 Comment
Selfish person.

WHY WHY WHY can’t they leave their kids out of this adult business?!

How many times do the kids end up dying and the parent doesn’t have the guts to carry it out on themselves. And now I just realized how much worse it is when the parent dies and the kids doesn’t,

imagine this girls mental health for the rest of her life

