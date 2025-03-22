Mother dies, daughter in critical condition in suspected murder-suicide

A woman in her 40s and her daughter who is under the age of 10 were found bleeding from knife wounds in a house in Hikone City, Shiga Prefecture, on Saturday.

Police believe the mother stabbed her daughter and then herself, NHK reported. The mother later died in hospital, and the daughter is in a critical condition, police said Sunday.

According to police, the woman and her child were visiting her parents’ home for the weekend. At around 7 p.m. Saturday, a call was made to 119 from the house by the deceased woman’s sister who also lives there, in which she said, “My sister and my niece are lying in a room and they are covered in blood."

The two had stab wounds to their necks and a kitchen knife was found in the room. The mother daughter remained unconscious on Sunday.

