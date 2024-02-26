Mother gets 2 years in prison over death of 3-year-old daughter

The Saitama District Court has sentenced a 33-year-old woman to two years in prison after she was convicted of parental neglect resulting in the death of her three-year-old daughter.

The court on Monday found Nana Nagano guilty of neglect after her second daughter Saki died from a brain injury in Kasukabe City in December 2021, Kyodo News reported. At the time of her death, both of Saki's legs were broken and she also had facial injuries.

Presiding Judge Daisaku Kaneko that Nagano failed to provide care for Saki, who he said must have been in immense mental and physical pain.

According to the ruling, Nagano was fully aware that both of Saki’s legs were broken, yet she did not seek medical treatment.

Saki was rushed to a hospital after falling unconscious at home and died due to her brain injury on Dec 29, 2021. Doctors at the hospital notified a child welfare center about a case of possible child abuse after finding that Saki’s legs were fractured, as well as bruises on her face.

At the time, Nagano worked part-time at a karaoke parlor. Her 37-year-old boyfriend was also living with her and Saki. Police believe the abuse started when he moved in at the end of November.

Nagano and her boyfriend were both arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of abusing Saki. However, the man died in an apparent suicide in March 2022, while in a detention facility in Saitama Prefecture.

© Japan Today