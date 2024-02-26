Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother gets 2 years in prison over death of 3-year-old daughter

SAITAMA

The Saitama District Court has sentenced a 33-year-old woman to two years in prison after she was convicted of parental neglect resulting in the death of her three-year-old daughter.

The court on Monday found Nana Nagano guilty of neglect after her second daughter Saki died from a brain injury in Kasukabe City in December 2021, Kyodo News reported. At the time of her death, both of Saki's legs were broken and she also had facial injuries.

Presiding Judge Daisaku Kaneko that Nagano failed to provide care for Saki, who he said must have been in immense mental and physical pain.

According to the ruling, Nagano was fully aware that both of Saki’s legs were broken, yet she did not seek medical treatment.

Saki was rushed to a hospital after falling unconscious at home and died due to her brain injury on Dec 29, 2021. Doctors at the hospital notified a child welfare center about a case of possible child abuse after finding that Saki’s legs were fractured, as well as bruises on her face.

At the time, Nagano worked part-time at a karaoke parlor. Her 37-year-old boyfriend was also living with her and Saki. Police believe the abuse started when he moved in at the end of November.

Nagano and her boyfriend were both arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of abusing Saki. However, the man died in an apparent suicide in March 2022, while in a detention facility in Saitama Prefecture.

Is there some mistake? 2 years for this cruelty? Saki's "immense mental and physical pain" counted for little, it seems.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Just 2 years prison for the torture and death of an innocent, precious little girl? Despicable.

Rest in Peace to poor little Saki-chan. We can only imagine the pain and suffering she was subjected to by this child-abusing animal and her scum boyfriend.

However, the man died in an apparent suicide in March 2022, while in a detention facility in Saitama Prefecture.

This news is the only glimmer of joy in the whole story. He lived his worthless life as a coward - and took the cowards way out.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

2 years! 2 years for a horrendous crime that caused so much suffering to a dear little child. Unbelievable isn't it and it makes me incredibly cross and sad.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

parental neglect

LOL, no evidence exists. just groundless speculation as usual!

man died in an apparent suicide in March 2022 , while in a detention facility

the man died by obvious police neglect...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Didn't take her 3 year old to hospital with obviously broken legs?

Two years in prison? A better punishment would be to break her legs and get no treatment for the duration of the ridiculously short sentence.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

