Mother gets 6 1/2 years in prison over death of 3-month-old daughter

The Saitama District Court has sentenced a 30-year-old woman to 6 1/2 years in prison after she was found guilty of neglecting her 3-month-old daughter and not seeking medical attention, causing her death in September 2020, in Misato, Saitama Prefecture.

Azusa Kanai and her husband Yuki Kanai, 31, were arrested in January 2021 on suspicion of parental neglect resulting in the death of their fourth daughter, Kia, who became malnourished and underweight due to an injury that left her unable to drink milk, Kyodo News reported.

Prosecutors said the parents did not take the daughter to the hospital, which could have prevented her death. An autopsy showed the baby's ribs and other bones were broken.

The Saitama District Court heard that Yuki Kanai, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison after his trial ended last October, admitted to injuring Kia and told police that he didn't seek medical treatment for her because he didn't want to be arrested for abusing her.

During her trial, Azusa said her husband refused to take Kia to a hospital, and she reluctantly obeyed him.

The court heard that when police received a report of a baby crying loudly on Aug 23, 2020, they visited the Kanai home but they did not find that Kia or the other children had been injured.

The officers decided that it was not child abuse but reported the incident to the town government and a local child consultation center.

On Sept 11, Azusa made an emergency call, reporting that Kia's body turned pale. She was showing no vital signs and was later pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

The baby was suffering from bacteremia, which resulted in bodily dysfunctions, and her weight was below the average of children of the same age.

The trial lasted nine days and ended Thursday..

