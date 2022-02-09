Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother gets 8 years in prison for leaving 3-year-old daughter alone at home for week to die

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo District Court has sentenced a 26-year-old woman to eight years in prison for parental neglect resulting in the death of her three-year-old daughter by leaving her at home alone for a week in 2020.

The court on Thursday handed down its ruling against Saki Kakehashi, Fuji TV reported. Kakehashi had pleaded guilty.

The court heard that she left tea and sweets for her daughter Noa at their apartment in Ota Ward while she went to Kagoshima for one week to spend time with her then boyfriend. She said she thought Noa would be alright.

Kakehashi made an emergency call upon her return from the trip on June 13, 2020, claiming Noa was not breathing, Kyodo News reported. Noa was taken to hospital where she died from dehydration and hunger. Her stomach was almost empty.

Doctors also found a rash on her bottom as her diaper had apparently been unchanged for a long time. Prosecutors claim Kakehashi tried to hide the fact that Noa had been left alone by applying ointment to a rash on her bottom and changing her into a fresh diaper just before she called 119, Kyodo reported.

Prosecutors said that before leaving for Kagoshima, Kakehashi barricaded Noa inside the living room with a sofa blocking off entrance to the kitchen. Kakehashi said she did this to prevent Noa from harming herself with knives or other kitchen items.

Noa had not attended her daycare center for more than a year prior to her death. Kakehashi lived alone with her daughter after divorcing Noa’s father in 2016.

Prosecutors also said that Kakehashi would often leave Noa at home alone while she went to bars and pachinko parlors and bars with friends.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Celebrate With a Nutty Valentine’s Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot on Location: A Quest for Kurosawa

GaijinPot Blog