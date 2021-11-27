Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mother gets suspended sentence over death of newborn child

TOKYO

A 33-year-old woman from Adachi Ward Tokyo, has been sentenced to three years, suspended for five years, for abandoning her newborn child who died after being left in her apartment in December 2019.

The Tokyo District Court on Friday convicted Tomomi Ikeda, a part-time employee, of parental neglect resulting in death after leaving her newborn daughter unattended at home after giving birth on Dec 28, 2019, Sankei Shimbun reported. Ikeda lived alone and gave birth to the girl in the bathroom of her apartment.

She worked continuously until late at night at a bar and pachinko parlor for three days from the day after the child was born. She noticed that the baby was not moving on the night of Jan 1, 2020, and called an ambulance.

The baby, in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, was taken to hospital where she died on Jan 4. Her weight was 1.36 kilograms.

Ikeda had entered a guilty plea but told the court through her lawyer: “I couldn’t take my child to the hospital because I had no money and no health insurance. I did not have anyone around me who I could confide in.”

Ikeda added that she wishes she could apologize to her daughter.

