Mother arrested for killing 2-yr-old daughter by dropping her from balcony

A 31-year-old mother was arrested Monday for killing her 2-year-old daughter by dropping her from the balcony of her apartment in Osaka, police said.

Yoshimi Sekimoto is suspected of dropping her daughter Yuzuki from the fifth floor balcony of the apartment in Osaka's Sumiyoshi Ward around 9:20 a.m. According to the police, she has admitted to the charge.

Yuzuki was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

© KYODO