crime

Mother indicted after 1-year-old son dies after falling off electric bicycle

YOKOHAMA

A mother riding an electric bicycle with her two sons has been referred to prosecutors office in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, after her one-year-old son died in an accident. 

According to police, the incident occurred in July. The 38-year-old woman, a nursery school teacher, was riding her electric bicycle when she toppled over in Yokahama’s Tsuzuki Ward, Fuji TV reported. At the time, her 16-month-old youngest son was strapped to the front of her body in a baby sling and died after hitting his head in the fall. 

Her three-year-old son, who was also on the bike, was unhurt.

An umbrella that was hanging from the mother’s left hand is believed to have gotten caught in the bicycle’s wheel. 

Police said the woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

How sad. It seems an unfortunate accident with no evil intent and now she might be jailed depriving her of her other child and him of her. I'm not sure about this.

