Mother of 15-year-old boy who killed woman ordered to pay compensation to victim’s family

The Fukuoka High Court has ordered the mother of a 20-year-old man, currently in prison, who killed a 21-year-old woman when he was 15 in 2020, to pay 54.1 million yen in compensation to the victim’s family.

The victim, Misato Yoshimatsu, was found bleeding in a women's restroom located on the ground floor of a shopping mall in Fukuoka on Aug 28, 2020. She was taken to hospital, but later pronounced dead.

The boy had been released on parole from a juvenile detention center just two days earlier. He followed the woman into the toilet and stabbed her in the neck.

The high court on Wednesday overturned the Fukuoka District Court's 7-year ruling that had ordered the boy to pay compensation, but had not recognized the mother's dereliction of supervisory duty and ordered her to pay damages, NTV reported.

The victim’s family argued that the boy's mother had provided inappropriate care from the time they lived together, and had abandoned her duty by refusing to accept him upon his parole.

The woman's lawyer said she was afraid to to take back her son for fear that he might become violent toward her.

The court also heard that the boy had been regularly abused by his mother when he was younger.

© Japan Today