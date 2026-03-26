 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother of 15-year-old boy who killed woman ordered to pay compensation to victim’s family

2 Comments
FUKUOKA

The Fukuoka High Court has ordered the mother of a 20-year-old man, currently in prison, who killed a 21-year-old woman when he was 15 in 2020, to pay 54.1 million yen in compensation to the victim’s family.

The victim, Misato Yoshimatsu, was found bleeding in a women's restroom located on the ground floor of a shopping mall in Fukuoka on Aug 28, 2020. She was taken to hospital, but later pronounced dead.

The boy had been released on parole from a juvenile detention center just two days earlier. He followed the woman into the toilet and stabbed her in the neck.

The high court on Wednesday overturned the Fukuoka District Court's 7-year ruling that had ordered the boy to pay compensation, but had not recognized the mother's dereliction of supervisory duty and ordered her to pay damages, NTV reported.

The victim’s family argued that the boy's mother had provided inappropriate care from the time they lived together, and had abandoned her duty by refusing to accept him upon his parole.

The woman's lawyer said she was afraid to to take back her son for fear that he might become violent toward her.

The court also heard that the boy had been regularly abused by his mother when he was younger.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

'Man hands on misery to man'. The son is a product of an abusive mother, who, no doubt, was herself abused when young, and so it goes on. I doubt if the mother has so much money anyway, and it hardly deals with the problem or brings back the murder victim.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The boy had been released on parole from a juvenile detention center just two days earlier.

Seems to me like who ever decided this was a good idea is more to blame than his mother who knew he was dangerous.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog