crime

Mother of 7-month-old girl who fell to her death arrested on suspicion of murder

1 Comment
OSAKA

Police in Osaka on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 7-month-old daughter who fell from an apartment building in a municipal housing complex.

According to police, Hitomi Tamitani called 119 at around 10:15 a.m., reporting that her daughter Yuzuki had fallen from the ninth floor of an apartment building they were visiting in Hirano Ward. The baby was found lying on the playground beside the building, Fuji TV reported.

Police said that upon questioning Tamitani further on Sunday night, she said that Yuzuki slipped out of her arms while they were on the stairs but she denied dropping or throwing her. There is a 1.5-meter-high railing on the staircase.

Glad she was caught out in her filthy lie. Now, punish her unmercifully to the full extent of the law (which in Japan isn’t very much in these cases)

Perhaps she can be afforded a trial before we boil her in motor oil?

