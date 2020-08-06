Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother of 'Terrace House' star who killed herself to press charges against cyberbullies

0 Comments
TOKYO

The mother of a cast member of popular reality TV show "Terrace House" who apparently committed suicide said Thursday she plans to pursue charges against those responsible for cyberbullying her daughter.

Kyoko Kimura attended a working-group meeting on cyberharassment of the Liberal Democratic Party, telling ruling lawmakers that she intends to identify people who made defamatory posts against her daughter on social media.

Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler, was found dead at her apartment in Tokyo in May.

Fuji Television, which produced the show, said last week its in-house probe had found that the cast member engaged in self-harm after a scene in a late March episode in which she lost her temper triggered cyberbullying against her.

Her mother spoke to reporters following the meeting, which was closed to the press. "The suffering of mental abuse is only known to the person who receives it," she said.

She said she told the lawmakers of complex legal procedures to identify cyberbullies and of the need for moral education for internet users and adherence to rules.

Under Japanese law, people in general must go through multiple court proceedings before they can identify such offenders, and many give up.

Last month, Kyoko Kimura submitted documents to the Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organization claiming the reality show violated her daughter's personal and human rights.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Good. I hope she identifies them, sues them, and makes an example of how their actions had such tragic consequences.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

9 Tips for a More Eco-Responsible Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Giving Birth In Japan: A Lengthy Yet Salubrious Hospital Stay

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan in Japan: 10 Meatless Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

A Weekend Getaway To Fukuoka City

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Top 5 Must-Watch Anime from Kyoto Animation Studios

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #91: A Never Ending Rainy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Shosenkyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: How To Use Taxis

Savvy Tokyo