Mother, one-year-old daughter found dead in suspected murder-suicide

Police in Tatebayashi City, Gunma Prefecture, said Monday that a 41-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter were found dead on Sunday in what they suspect was a murder-suicide.

Police said a 68-year-old woman called 119 at around 5 p.m. Sunday and said she had found her daughter Misako Nakazato and her granddaughter Momoka collapsed on a bed at their home, Kyodo News reported. Both were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival. Police said both had knife wounds to their necks and suspect that Misako killed her child and then stabbed herself in the neck. A blood-stained knife was near her body.

Misako lived with her parents and husband. On Sunday afternoon, her husband was out and her parents were in another room. Her grandmother found the bodies after not having having seen or heard her daughter or granddaughter all afternoon.

