Mother, one-year-old daughter found dead in suspected murder-suicide

Police in Tatebayashi City, Gunma Prefecture, said Monday that a 41-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter were found dead on Sunday in what they suspect was a murder-suicide.
Police said a 68-year-old woman called 119 at around 5 p.m. Sunday and said she had found her daughter Misako Nakazato and her granddaughter Momoka collapsed on a bed at their home, Kyodo News reported. Both were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival. Police said both had knife wounds to their necks and suspect that Misako killed her child and then stabbed herself in the neck. A blood-stained knife was near her body.
Misako lived with her parents and husband. On Sunday afternoon, her husband was out and her parents were in another room. Her grandmother found the bodies after not having having seen or heard her daughter or granddaughter all afternoon.© Japan Today
5 Comments
nosuke
40 year old lady too old be giving birth you should be in your 20-30 not 40. But here in Japan most women don’t have their first born until age 40
Ken
The average in for women giving birth for the first time in Japan is 30.7 years old
https://www.nippon.com/en/japan-data/h01363/#:~:text=According%20to%20demographic%20statistics%20published,since%20records%20began%20in%201950.
sakurasuki
Postpartum contribute to 20% of maternal suicide but in Japan unfortunately, mental health is something people should handle by their own.
https://www.2020mom.org/facts-about-maternal-suicide
Nihon Enigma
There is a crisis in Japan of support for mothers and parents in general.
No wonder so few women want to have children; they know what is in store for them.
smithinjapan
No pity for the woman. Lots of people get by despite the lack of support and don't murder the poor infants who look at them with nothing but love and who depend on them. This woman will have a special place waiting for her in hell.
I just wish these people would start the murder-suicide with the latter part and leave others alone. This is like the fifth family murder reported today.