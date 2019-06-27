Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother ordered 11-year-old daughter to help strangle her father: prosecutors

0 Comments
MITO

A mother ordered her 11-year-old daughter to help strangle her father in February last year at an apartment in Ibaraki Prefecture if the girl wanted to live with her, prosecutors say.

The body of Noboru Ujiie, 33, was found last July encased in mortar in a closet in the apartment near Tokyo. His 45-year-old wife Miho Ujiie has been indicted on charges including murder.

She told her daughter to check on her father while he was asleep and to hold his hands and legs when she was trying to strangle him with a smartphone charging cable in February last year, according to the daughter's statement to prosecutors.

Several days before, she had ordered the daughter to observe him sleeping to check whether it would be possible to put a cable around his neck.

The woman threatened the daughter by saying, "If you don't want to be apart from mom, you have to kill dad," according to the statement copy disclosed during the first trial hearing at the Mito District Court on Wednesday.

She once tried to make the daughter hit him in the head with a sake bottle and also tried to have the girl push him down the stairs, according to the statement.

Miho Ujiie was initially arrested for allegedly submitting false divorce papers. She had heavy debts and falsified divorce papers to get a child-rearing allowance, according to prosecutors. She admitted to all the charges.

She was under mental pressure as "she was reproached heavily by her husband for using his money," her defense team said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How to Fight Against Climate Change Living in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mt. Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Women Dating Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Health & Beauty

A Guide to Japanese Condom Brands

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka