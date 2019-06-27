Mother ordered 11-year-old daughter to help strangle her father: prosecutors

A mother ordered her 11-year-old daughter to help strangle her father in February last year at an apartment in Ibaraki Prefecture if the girl wanted to live with her, prosecutors say.

The body of Noboru Ujiie, 33, was found last July encased in mortar in a closet in the apartment near Tokyo. His 45-year-old wife Miho Ujiie has been indicted on charges including murder.

She told her daughter to check on her father while he was asleep and to hold his hands and legs when she was trying to strangle him with a smartphone charging cable in February last year, according to the daughter's statement to prosecutors.

Several days before, she had ordered the daughter to observe him sleeping to check whether it would be possible to put a cable around his neck.

The woman threatened the daughter by saying, "If you don't want to be apart from mom, you have to kill dad," according to the statement copy disclosed during the first trial hearing at the Mito District Court on Wednesday.

She once tried to make the daughter hit him in the head with a sake bottle and also tried to have the girl push him down the stairs, according to the statement.

Miho Ujiie was initially arrested for allegedly submitting false divorce papers. She had heavy debts and falsified divorce papers to get a child-rearing allowance, according to prosecutors. She admitted to all the charges.

She was under mental pressure as "she was reproached heavily by her husband for using his money," her defense team said.

