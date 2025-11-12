 Japan Today
crime

Mother re-arrested on suspicion of killing 5-year-old daughter, putting her body in freezer

SHIZUOKA

Police in Kakegawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, have re-arrested a 37-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her 5-year-old daughter and placing her body in a freezer.

According to police, Yoko Kawaguchi is accused of suffocating her daughter, Shoko, to death at their home in September, NTV reported.

Police have not revealed whether Kawaguchi has admitted to the allegation.

On Sept 16, Kawaguchi was involved in a single-vehicle accident and told responding police officers that her daughter was missing.

Police searched the surrounding area and her home, and found Shoko’s body in the freezer at her home at around noon that same day.

The body showed no visible injuries, such as stab wounds or bruises. She had been dead for several days when discovered. An autopsy revealed the cause of death as asphyxiation.

Kawaguchi was initially arrested on Oct 22 on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. The charge was upgraded to murder on Wednesday.

According to neighbors, Kawaguchi lived with her father, husband and Shoko until mid-summer but her husband and father were no longer living with her on Sept 16.

