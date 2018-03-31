Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mother, son arrested after injuring each other in argument

GUNMA

Police in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 68-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her unemployed 39-year-old son. Police said the son has also been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his mother.

According to police, the incident occurred at the family home on Saturday morning. Local media reported that the woman, Michiko Matsui, stabbed her son Ryota in the chest with a fruit knife after he slammed her head against a window during a violent quarrel.

Police said Ryota was taken to hospital and that his wound was not life-threatening, He was arrested late Saturday on suspicion of assaulting his mother who has denied that she intended to kill her son.

