Mother, son arrested for abandoning corpse in Sapporo apartment

A 78-year-old woman and her 43-year-old son have been arrested on suspicion of abandoning a body following the discovery of a deceased 61-year-old man at an apartment in Sapporo.

According to police, Takako Toyoshima and her son, who resides near his mother in Chuo Ward, were arrested on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. The incident came to light on Saturday afternoon after police received a report from an acquaintance of the Toyoshima family.

When police arrived at the son’s apartment, they found the body of Hiroaki Kumagai inside. Kumagai’s address and occupation are currently unknown.

The mother and son, who were both present in the apartment at the time, later confessed to abandoning the man’s body. No visible marks have been found on Kumagai’s corpse.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of death and the relationship between the Toyoshimas and Kumagai.

