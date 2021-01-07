Mother, son found dead in car in suspected murder-suicide

The bodies of a woman in her 30s and her young son have been found in a car in Kanuma City, Tochigi Prefecture.

According to police, the bodies were found by a police patrol which spotted the car parked in a vacant lot at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman and her son, whose age is believed to be six or seven, were seated in the back seat. Between them were remnants of burned charcoal briquettes. All the car windows were taped shut, police said.

Police are investigating the case as a murder-suicide, but have not yet released the name or age of the woman and her son.

© Japan Today