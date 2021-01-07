Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mother, son found dead in car in suspected murder-suicide

4 Comments
TOCHIGI

The bodies of a woman in her 30s and her young son have been found in a car in Kanuma City, Tochigi Prefecture.

According to police, the bodies were found by a police patrol which spotted the car parked in a vacant lot at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported.  The woman and her son, whose age is believed to be six or seven, were seated in the back seat. Between them were remnants of burned charcoal briquettes. All the car windows were taped shut, police said.

Police are investigating the case as a murder-suicide, but have not yet released the name or age of the woman and her son.

4 Comments
I myself have no children, but those you have, embrace them and say a prayer for the poor little soul.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Poor kid.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Everyday this week in the crime section

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Nasty. Poor kid and poor mother who was driven to this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

