Mother, son fall to their deaths from 14-story apartment in apparent murder-suicide

A 37-year-old woman and her two-year-old son died after being found on the grounds of a 14-story apartment building in Nagoya on Tuesday morning.

Police said a passerby called 119 at around 10:20 a.m. and said a small boy was lying on the ground of an open-air atrium between two buildings of a public housing complex in Chikusa Ward, TV Aichi reported. The caller said he then heard a thud and saw the body of a woman near the boy.

Police said the woman and the boy were taken to hospital where they were confirmed dead on arrival.

According to police, the woman, Mari Fujisawa, from Owariasahi City, Aichi Prefecture, and her son Hotaka were not residents of the apartment complex. Police believe Fujisawa may have thrown her son first and then jumped.

© Japan Today