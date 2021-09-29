Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mother suspected after 9-year-old son fatally stabbed

FUKUOKA

A nine-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at his family’s apartment in Fukuoka on Wednesday night. The boy’s mother was also found with stab wounds in what police believe was a murder-suicide attempt.

According to police, the boy’s older brother ran to their next-door apartment in the building in Hakata Ward at around 7:40 p.m. and said his mother had stabbed his younger brother, Fuji TV reported. The neighbor called 110.

When police arrived, they found the boy, Yuto Tao, unconscious and bleeding from a knife wound. He was taken to hospital where he died about one hour later. His mother was also found with a knife wound to her neck, which is not life-threatening, doctors said.

Police suspect the woman stabbed Yuto and then tried to kill herself, but added they will wait until she recovers before questioning her. The woman's husband was out at the time.

