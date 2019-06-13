Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother suspected of killing 3-month-old by dropping her on floor

4 Comments
NIIGATA

A 31-year-old woman in Niigata Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 3-month-old daughter by repeatedly dropping her on the floor, police said Thursday.

Noriko Ito, a Nagaoka city official in charge of promoting gender equality, admitted the allegation to police after her daughter, Hikari, was confirmed dead in hospital from brain contusion.

People close to her said she appeared distressed over child-rearing, according to investigative sources. Married to a fellow Nagaoka city official, Ito also has a son and was on childcare leave from April, according to the city.

She was home alone with the newborn at the time of the incident. The case came to light when the baby's grandmother called an ambulance after finding her bleeding on the floor when she visited their home on Wednesday.

Ito accompanied Hikari when she was taken to hospital and appeared panic stricken, according to police and medical staff.

Police, who searched the home Thursday, said Hikari had no external signs of injury to make them suspect Ito had previously abused the child.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

Hang her.

Thats the only solution.

It's obvious they know they can get away with it which is why this happens so often. Japan really needs to make an example of these animals.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It would seem all the signs of post birth stress were recognized, but nobody did anything about it. Now, the baby is dead. Sad!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Two things will happen. JT won't run the followup, and the judge will understand and give her a suspended sentence

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

People who murder their children do not get off in Japan. If you so claim, it's on you to provide evidence given the claim is far outside the norm.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

