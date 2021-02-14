Mother whose daughters died in overheated car while she went drinking goes on trial

A 27-year-old woman who was indicted for parental neglect resulting in death after she left her two daughters, aged 6 and 3, in her car while she went drinking last year, pleaded guilty during the opening session of her trial at the Takamatsu District Court in Kagawa Prefecture, on Monday.

According to the indictment, Maria Takeuchi left her daughters Mayuri, 6, and Yurie, 3, in the back seat of her car at around 9 p.m. on Sept 2 until 12:40 p.m. the next day, Sankei Shimbun reported. The car, locked and with the windows up, was left in a shopping district near Kawaramachi Station.

When she returned to the car at around dawn, Takeuchi noticed that her daughters were unconscious. She drove home but left the children in the car. In the afternoon, at 12:40 p.m., she called 119. The girls were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. An autopsy showed that they died of dehydration due to heatstroke, the court heard.

The meteorological agency said the temperature on Sept 3 reached 37.6 degrees, but it would have been much higher inside the car.

Footage from street surveillance cameras in the area as well as information provided from employees of drinking establishments indicate that she went bar-hopping with a friend while the children were in the car.

The court is expected to hand down its verdict on Feb 19.

