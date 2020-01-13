Motorcyclist killed in crash after being pursued by police

A 36-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed after he crashed into a car while being chased by police in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, the crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. at an intersection on National Route 1, Fuji TV reported. Police said a patrol car spotted the motorcyclist speeding and called out to him to stop. However, he ignored the police call and kept going, with the patrol car in pursuit.

After about 1.5 kilometers, the motorcycle went through a red light at the intersection and crashed into a light car driven by a 50-year-old man. The motorcyclist, identified as Tsutomu Fukuse, a truck driver from Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, was taken to hospital where he died about 2 1/2 hours later. The driver of the car sustained serious injuries but is in a stable condition, police said.

