Motorcyclist killed in crash after being pursued by police

A 36-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed after he crashed into a car while being chased by police in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday.
According to police, the crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. at an intersection on National Route 1, Fuji TV reported. Police said a patrol car spotted the motorcyclist speeding and called out to him to stop. However, he ignored the police call and kept going, with the patrol car in pursuit.
After about 1.5 kilometers, the motorcycle went through a red light at the intersection and crashed into a light car driven by a 50-year-old man. The motorcyclist, identified as Tsutomu Fukuse, a truck driver from Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, was taken to hospital where he died about 2 1/2 hours later. The driver of the car sustained serious injuries but is in a stable condition, police said.© Japan Today
Yubaru
I feel sorry for the 50 year old man driving the "light-car" and hope he fully recovers!
The guy who died is an idiot!
macv
far too many accidents occur while police are chasing suspects more time should be spent in use of drones and tech to follow those fleeing
Disillusioned
It's way too common for drivers to believe they can escape the cops. Sadly, many of them end in deaths.
I wonder if he 50 year old driver of the car he hit would have sustained serious injuries if he was driving a real car and not one of those death trap K-cars.
Chip Star
Japanese police clearly don’t have the same guidelines for continuing a vehicle pursuit that American cops have. We periodically read about these crashes caused by someone fleeing the police.
Yubaru
It's not the actions of the cops that caused this accident, and I would say YES there is a huge difference, Japanese cops dont throw down tire piercing spikes on the road to stop a speeding vehicle!