Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Motorcyclist killed in crash after being pursued by police

5 Comments
OSAKA

A 36-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed after he crashed into a car while being chased by police in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, the crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. at an intersection on National Route 1, Fuji TV reported. Police said a patrol car spotted the motorcyclist speeding and called out to him to stop. However, he ignored the police call and kept going, with the patrol car in pursuit.

After about 1.5 kilometers, the motorcycle went through a red light at the intersection and crashed into a light car driven by a 50-year-old man. The motorcyclist, identified as Tsutomu Fukuse, a truck driver from Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, was taken to hospital where he died about 2 1/2 hours later. The driver of the car sustained serious injuries but is in a stable condition, police said.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

I feel sorry for the 50 year old man driving the "light-car" and hope he fully recovers!

The guy who died is an idiot!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

far too many accidents occur while police are chasing suspects more time should be spent in use of drones and tech to follow those fleeing

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It's way too common for drivers to believe they can escape the cops. Sadly, many of them end in deaths.

I wonder if he 50 year old driver of the car he hit would have sustained serious injuries if he was driving a real car and not one of those death trap K-cars.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Japanese police clearly don’t have the same guidelines for continuing a vehicle pursuit that American cops have. We periodically read about these crashes caused by someone fleeing the police.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Japanese police clearly don’t have the same guidelines for continuing a vehicle pursuit that American cops have. We periodically read about these crashes caused by someone fleeing the police.

It's not the actions of the cops that caused this accident, and I would say YES there is a huge difference, Japanese cops dont throw down tire piercing spikes on the road to stop a speeding vehicle!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #63: This Awful Carpet Design Has Twitter Trippin’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Plastic Food Replica Shops in Gujo Hachiman

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Shrines & Temples

Namba Yasaka Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 11-13

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo