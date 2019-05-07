Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Motorcyclist killed in expressway tunnel in suspected hit-and-run

TOKYO

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he fell off his bike and was was run over by another motorcyclist in a tunnel along an expressway in Tokyo on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Monday, Fuji TV reported. Junpei Komiya, a health care worker from Saitama Prefecture, was riding his motorcycle along the metropolitan expressway’s inner circular route in Chiyoda Ward when he hit a wall in the tunnel. Komiya tumbled off his bike and another motorcyclist ran over his head. The second motorcyclist did not stop and fled the accident scene. 

Komiya was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.  

Police said they found blue fragments belonging to the second motorcycle and examining surveillance camera footage alongtheu expressway to identify any motorcycles that went into the tunnel prior tot he incident.

Wow, as I biker myself, I thought we are supposed to stand by each other, not run away after an accident. Of course I can't phantom the shock of riding on a highway at night, and suddenly hitting a guy lying down, while knowing that the police will blame me regardless of the circumstances. And I assume the other biker also tumbled, kinda difficult to keep balance at high speed while running over somebody's head...

