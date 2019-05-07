Motorcyclist killed in expressway tunnel in suspected hit-and-run

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he fell off his bike and was was run over by another motorcyclist in a tunnel along an expressway in Tokyo on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Monday, Fuji TV reported. Junpei Komiya, a health care worker from Saitama Prefecture, was riding his motorcycle along the metropolitan expressway’s inner circular route in Chiyoda Ward when he hit a wall in the tunnel. Komiya tumbled off his bike and another motorcyclist ran over his head. The second motorcyclist did not stop and fled the accident scene.

Komiya was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said they found blue fragments belonging to the second motorcycle and examining surveillance camera footage alongtheu expressway to identify any motorcycles that went into the tunnel prior tot he incident.

© Japan Today