Motorcyclist referred to prosecutors over record speeding of 239 kph

A 33-year-old motorcyclist was referred to prosecutors Friday on suspicion of riding a large British motorbike at a record-breaking 239 kilometers per hour on an expressway near Tokyo, police said.

The police allege that the man rode the Triumph Daytona 675 SE at the speed on the Tokyo Bay Acqua Line toll road at around 3:50 a.m. on May 24, 2017, exceeding the speed limit of 80 kph.

The resident of Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, also posted footage on a video-sharing website of the motorcycle speedometer reading 279 kph on the expressway, challenging others to beat it. The man has admitted to speeding.

The motorcycle speed was close to the top speed of Japanese bullet trains running on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka.

The motorcyclist was quoted by investigators as saying that he posted the footage as his previously posted touring videos had drawn few comments.

Earlier this month, a 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving a Dodge Challenger, an American sports car, at 235 kph in January 2016 on the Central Nippon Expressway in Tokyo where the speed limit is 100 kph.

His car was detected by a vehicle speed monitoring system installed on the highway.

© KYODO