crime

Driver arrested after ramming motorbike from behind, killing rider

3 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death after he rammed a motorbike on a highway, causing the rider to fall off his bike. The motorbike rider, a 22-year-old university student, died of his injuries.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on July 2, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the drive recorder in the car of Akihiro Nakamura, who works as a security guard, showed him tailgating the motorcyclist, Takumi Takada, for about one kilometer before he rammed the bike.

Takada suffered extensive head injuries and was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Nakamura kept going but then returned to the scene. Police said he has admitted to ramming the motorbike because it cut across in front of him but he denied any intent to kill.

This was entirely avoidable, and down to nothing other than this lowlife's road rage. Lock him up.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Denied any intent to kill?

Is this the Japanese buzzword of 2018?

lets see how that upholds in court buddy. Bye bye

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Not just avoidable, the guy admitted to intent ... if you ram a bike from behind on a highway... what is it if not an intent to kill? Capital punishment for this low life!

1 ( +3 / -2 )

