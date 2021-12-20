Newsletter Signup Register / Login
MSDF official arrested for groping woman on train

HIROSHIMA

Police in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old Maritime Self-Defense Force official on suspicion of violating a public nuisance law after he allegedly groped a 21-year-old woman on a train.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday on the JR Kure Line, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Ryota Kuramitsu is accused of touching the woman’s thigh while he sat beside her.

After the train arrived at Hiroshima Station, the woman filed a complaint with police. 

Police said Kuramitsu was drunk when he was taken into custody.

