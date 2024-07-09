 Japan Today
MUFG Bank Tokyo main office in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. MUFG Bank is Japan's largest bank. Image: winhorse/iStock
MUFG Bank probed on employee's alleged involvement in insider trading

TOKYO

Japan's securities watchdog has conducted a probe at the headquarters of MUFG Bank, one of the country's megabanks, over an employee's alleged involvement in insider trading, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The employee allegedly gave a family member information about a client's prospective tender offer before the bid became public.

The relative netted several million yen from trading stock based on the information, according to the sources.

"We have indeed been inspected, but we decline to comment further due to the ongoing investigation. We will fully cooperate with authorities on this matter," the main banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said in a statement.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission suspects the employee on multiple occasions divulged information about the prospective takeover bid by the bank's client, a listed company.

The stock prices of companies involved rose after the takeover plan was announced, the sources said.

The employee was quoted by the sources as telling the watchdog, "I did not disclose the information to benefit my relative."

The SESC also probed Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., since he worked at the financial group's brokerage unit on a temporary assignment from the bank, the sources said.

The latest investigation comes as Japan's Financial Services Agency ordered last month the bank, the brokerage, and another group securities firm to improve their operations after they were found to have shared undisclosed information about customer businesses among themselves without permission.

Japan's Financial Instruments and Exchange Act prohibits insider trading in which people who work at listed firms or their related parties use or divulge to others undisclosed information obtained through business activities that can potentially benefit them or prevent them from incurring losses.

The law also forbids such people from recommending stocks to others based on nonpublic information.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

