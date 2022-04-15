Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in apartment destroyed by fire

Police in Kakegawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 31-year-old man with stab wounds was found in the ruins of his apartment destroyed by fire.

Flames were seen coming from the second-floor apartment of Tsubasa Mine, a company employee, at around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, TV Shizuoka reported. Police said that an autopsy revealed Mine had been stabbed in the back several times.

Police said they are viewing street surveillance camera footage to try and determine who went in and out of the building prior to the fire starting.

