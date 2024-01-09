Murder-suicide suspect after elderly couple found dead in apartment in Osaka

Police in Osaka said Tuesday that a couple in their 70s were found dead in what they believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, a resident of an apartment building in Naniwa Ward called 110 at around 12:15 p.m. on Monday and said there was a foul odor coming from the apartment next to his, Kyodo News reported.

Police went to the apartment and found the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 70s. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the bodies had knife wounds on their necks. Neighbors said the man lived alone in the apartment and police are trying to find out the woman’s identity,

The front door to the apartment was locked. A blood-stained kitchen knife and a suicide note were found in the room near the bodies. Police did not say whether it was written by the man or woman.

© Japan Today