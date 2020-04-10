Murder suspect ordered to stay in Chile amid extradition appeal

Chile's top court ordered a man suspected of killing a female Japanese university student in 2016 not to leave the country, in an apparent move to prevent his possible escape as he faces extradition to France.

French authorities suspect that 29-year-old Chilean man Nicolas Zepeda Contreras murdered Narumi Kurosaki, a University of Tsukuba student in France.

While rejecting prosecutors' request to place the suspect under house arrest, the top court ordered him to visit a police station near his home once a week.

The court granted a request earlier this month to extradite Zepeda to France, saying there was enough evidence to support the handover. The man appealed the court's decision on Tuesday, according to his lawyer.

A separate bench of the top court will process the appeal and the suspect will not be extradited until it draws a conclusion.

Kurosaki has been missing since dining and returning with Zepeda to the dorm of her university in Besancon, eastern France, on Dec. 4, 2016.

