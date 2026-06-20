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Mutilated body of man found in large freezer in Kobe apartment

3 Comments
KOBE

The mutilated body of a man was found inside a large freezer in an apartment in Kobe on Saturday.

According to police, on Friday the management company of the apartment building in Chuo Ward received a report from a resident about a strange odor, TV Asahi reported.

The apartment was locked at the time. Using a key from the management company, police officers entered the apartment at around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. They discovered the mutilated body inside the freezer located in the living room near the entrance.

Police said the body was in an advanced state of decomposition and that an autopsy will be held to try and determine the cause and time of death.

The scene is a quiet residential area approximately 700 meters northwest of Motomachi Station on the JR Kobe Line.

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3 Comments
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Hope the police cross-check with that male body found stabbed in a trash container, with a knife left in the eye recently. Also Kobe, as I recall.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

That was 9 June.

https://japantoday.com/category/crime/man-found-dead-in-container-on-kobe-company-premises-with-knives-stuck-in-his-abdomen-eye

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Poor guy! I think Japan no longer that so safe country like before. Sad news everyday.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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