Myanmar woman arrested for attempting to kill boyfriend

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 28-year-old female technical intern trainee from Myanmar on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her 22-year-old boyfriend who is also from Myanmar.

According to police, the incident occurred between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Aug 5, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police said that when the man visited an acquaintance's home, the suspect also showed up, and assaulted him in the parking lot. She is accused of stabbing the man in the shoulder with a kitchen knife and pulling his hair.

The man suffered injuries that will require two weeks to heal, police said.

