crime

Myanmar man arrested for murder of compatriot in Mie

TSU, Mie

Police arrested on Tuesday a 28-year-old Myanmarese man on suspicion of stabbing to death a compatriot co-worker in a company cafeteria in central Japan.

Kaung Kyaw Htet was arrested for allegedly stabbing Ye Htet Zaw, 25, in the back sometime between 4 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. on Sunday and leaving him to bleed to death. The two men worked in Japan for a Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture-based painting company under the government's technical intern program.

After the police placed Kaung Kyaw Htet on a wanted list on Monday, a police officer found him walking near the company's dormitory early Tuesday morning just 750 meters from the scene of the alleged crime. He was not carrying a weapon when he was taken into custody.

According to the police, a security camera recorded him leaving the cafeteria around 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Another employee of the company found Ye Htet Zaw's body on Monday morning when he went in search of the two men after they did not show up for work.

The two started working for the painting firm from early January, an official from the company said.

