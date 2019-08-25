Mysterious figure seen running from farmhouse after murder

Police investigating the murder of a 76-year-old man and the wounding of his 73-year-old wife in their farmhouse in Yachiyo, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday morning, said nearby street surveillance camera footage showed a mysterious man walking toward the farmhouse, and then later running away from it just after the crime was committed.

Police said Isao Osato and his wife Yuko were attacked sometime before 2:50 a.m. The couple’s 42-year-old son who lives in another residence near the farmhouse, called 119 at around 3:15 a.m. He said he heard the dog barking and went to check on his parents. He found them both collapsed, bleeding from knife wounds.

Police said Isao had more than 10 knife wounds to his chest and stomach and was declared dead at the scene. His wife Yuko was stabbed in the stomach and found in the corridor outside her bedroom. She has told police that a man wearing a black ski mask stabbed her. She remains in hospital but her wound is not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators say the killer probably entered the farmhouse through an unlocked door.

Police believe the assailant is the man seen on the camera footage which was taken about 100 meters from the residence. The man is wearing what appears to be a hood. The footage shows him walking along the road leading to the Osatos' home at around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday. He is next seen running away from the home at around 2:50 a.m.

