 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

North Korean hacker group identified in theft of DMM Bitcoin assets

0 Comments
TOKYO

A North Korea-linked hacker group stole digital assets worth 48.2 billion yen from Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange DMM Bitcoin Co in May, Japanese police said Tuesday.

The hacker group was identified by the police as TraderTraitor following an investigation conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

DMM Bitcoin said earlier this month it will go out of business after suspending some of its services following the detection of the unauthorized leakage of funds on May 31.

The police tracked the flow of stolen bitcoin to an account managed by the group, which is suspected to be linked to the Lazarus hacking group allegedly sponsored by the North Korean government.

The investigation found that an employee at a company that manages DMM Bitcoin's cryptocurrency accounts was contacted via the LinkedIn social network by a person purporting to be a headhunter.

The perpetrator then breached the wallet management system by planting malware and falsified transaction amounts as well as the destinations of remittances, the police said.

In September, Japan's Financial Services Agency ordered the exchange to improve operations, saying its risk management structure was inadequate.

No customers suffered financial damage as the exchange secured 55 billion yen from a group firm to cover the lost assets.

The police, the FBI, and other U.S. government and international partners will "continue to expose and combat North Korea's use of illicit activities," including cybercrime and cryptocurrency theft, to generate revenue for the regime, they said in a statement.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The Best Observation Decks and Elevated Views in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 Magical Holiday Destinations in Japan For 2024

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama: Make Your Own

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Date Night Restaurants in Tokyo at Every Budget

Savvy Tokyo