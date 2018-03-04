Arrested ex-exec denies maglev train bid-rigging allegations

A former official of a major Japanese contractor under arrest for his alleged involvement in rigging bids for construction work on the Tokyo-Osaka maglev train has denied the allegations.
Takashi Okawa, 67-year-old former managing director of Taisei Corp, told prosecutors after his arrest on Friday that he was "not in the environment to rig bids with other major construction companies" because the sales division he had belonged to was not able to estimate the cost of construction work on its own, sources close to the matter said.
Okawa, who was involved in the maglev train project at Taisei for more than a decade, admitted that he had gathered with officials of other three major construction companies, Kajima Corp, Obayashi Corp and Shimizu Corp, and exchanged information about the project.
But he insisted that he was not in a position to negotiate with other contractors to fix bidding prices, as accurate calculations by specialists within the company would have been needed to estimate the cost of construction work, according to the sources.
Taisei also rebuffed the claim by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Friday, issuing a statement denouncing the arrest of Okawa as "totally unacceptable."
Meanwhile, the Tokyo prosecutors believe Okawa was able to rig bids with three other contractors, having engaged in tasks related to the project for more than 10 years as an influential senior officer at Taisei.
The prosecutors also arrested Kajima's division manager Ichiro Osawa, 60, on Friday, claiming that both Okawa and Osawa conspired to determine which company would win orders ahead of the tenders issued by Central Japan Railway Co in breach of antitrust regulations.
The Japanese government provided 3 trillion yen ($28 billion) for the 9 trillion yen project to connect Tokyo and Osaka, about 500 kilometers west of the capital, in around one hour. Operations between Tokyo and Nagoya in central Japan are scheduled to begin in 2027.© KYODO
Osaka_Doug
I've worked with and within many of the largest Japanese high tech companies for over 30 years. No one talks to the enemy about projects, never...... unless it is to seek "cooperation". I say BS to Mr. Osawa.
BertieWooster
They say that when you find one gokiburi (cockroach), there are another 30 hiding in the house somewhere. Digging into the compost heap of construction companies would uncover uncountable hosts of cases similar to Mr Okawa's. Like lawyers, these guys skate the borders of business ethics.
borscht
They can’t determine the cost but bid anyway knowing their lackeys in gov’t will fork over cash for the ‘unforeseen’ overruns. And all within a few yen of each other; very normal, I’m sure.
clamenza
big rigging is as Japanese as sushi and kimonos.
Its how business is done.
Toasted Heretic
Just like anywhere else in the world, unfortunately.
This is rampant, unhindered capitalism at work. It's the norm for big business, rather than the exception.
quercetum
It’s more than business ethics. It is illegal.
They can report each other in return for leniency with the JFTC based on game theory - prisoner’s dilemma. It was thought this “import” from the FTC and asking one Japanese party to betray another would not work culturally in Japan but money talks, parties reported, and the program is successful
The 1st applicant to the Leniency Program gets 100% reduction in surcharges, 2nd 50%, 3rd 30%. When the application is made - before or after JFTC investigation - affects the percentage of reduction.
The article does not clarify how prosecutors obtained information of the rigged contracts .
clamenza
despite Mr Okawa here, rampant, unhindered capitalism has slashed extreme poverty and enriched every 3rd world country its been tried.
Look no further than the tragic reversal Venezuela has taken to see where socialism leads.
marcelito
Indeed , and that is precisely why Jgovt will make sure the probe will be one big window dressing operation with just ghe obligagory scape goat to take the heat " for the team " in exchange for some suspended sentence and a golden parachute. How many amakudari positions for the retired construction ministry and other bureaucrats afe provided by these companies every year? The golden egg goose will not be compromised.
I predict a stern warning to improve business practices and a suspended sentence coming up. Now, back to business. ..
wtfjapan
Just like anywhere else in the world, unfortunately. except most first world countries punish those companies responsible with massive fines that would probably exceed any profit they earned, now tell me when a corrupt J company has received any corresponding fine that would make them think twice about doing it again. A company exec is expendable ready to take the fall , but huge monetary penalties gets the stock holders angry, companies answer to the stock holders at the end of the day.
ClippetyClop
It leads to the most prosperous and stable nations on earth, which must annoy you even more.